Carlyle Group (CG) Declares $0.32 Dividend

Carlyle Group said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $35.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.66%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.59%, the lowest has been 1.66%, and the highest has been 8.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.77 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.53 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.38% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carlyle Group is $43.51. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 22.38% from its latest reported closing price of $35.55.

The projected annual revenue for Carlyle Group is $4,283MM, a decrease of 3.51%. The projected annual EPS is $3.99, an increase of 17.65%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 780 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlyle Group. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CG is 0.20%, a decrease of 9.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.73% to 223,178K shares. The put/call ratio of CG is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 16,036K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,638K shares, representing a decrease of 9.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 21.58% over the last quarter.

Vulcan Value Partners holds 14,234K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,819K shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 6.22% over the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 12,792K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,989K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 18.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,549K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,464K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 13.95% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,759K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

The Carlyle Group is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $230 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 1,800 people in 30 offices across six continents.

