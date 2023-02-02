Carlisle Companies (CSL) Declares $0.75 Dividend

Carlisle Companies said on January 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the current share price of $255.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.27%, the lowest has been 0.71%, and the highest has been 1.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.39 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.70% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carlisle Companies is $351.90. The forecasts range from a low of $328.25 to a high of $378.00. The average price target represents an increase of 37.70% from its latest reported closing price of $255.56.

The projected annual revenue for Carlisle Companies is $7,006MM, an increase of 7.56%. The projected annual EPS is $21.60, an increase of 28.22%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlisle Companies. This is an increase of 103 owner(s) or 9.44%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CSL is 0.4038%, a decrease of 5.7277%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.93% to 56,645K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,785,902 shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,109,583 shares, representing a decrease of 18.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 70.79% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 1,726,777 shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,435,553 shares, representing a decrease of 41.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 13.85% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 1,609,600 shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,905,200 shares, representing a decrease of 18.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 5.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,541,867 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521,932 shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 24.10% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,511,494 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,484,257 shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 20.27% over the last quarter.

Carlisle Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified industrial company with a global portfolio of niche brands that delivers energy efficient and highly engineered products and solutions for its customers. Driven by its strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by investing in high-ROIC businesses and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in its businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its worldwide team of employees generated $4.2 billion in revenues in 2020.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.