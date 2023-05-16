Cargojet Inc and Variable Voting Shares (CGJTF) Declares $0.29 Dividend

Cargojet Inc and Variable Voting Shares said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.14 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on July 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $100.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.14%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cargojet Inc and Variable Voting Shares. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGJTF is 0.15%, a decrease of 36.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.97% to 404K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.93% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cargojet Inc and Variable Voting Shares is 124.78. The forecasts range from a low of 89.68 to a high of $179.47. The average price target represents an increase of 23.93% from its latest reported closing price of 100.69.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cargojet Inc and Variable Voting Shares is 995MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.66.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 113K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares, representing a decrease of 98.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGJTF by 59.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 65K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares, representing a decrease of 92.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGJTF by 53.30% over the last quarter.

WCMSX - WCM International Small Cap Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 45K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGJTF by 2.77% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 33K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 80.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGJTF by 56.53% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 25K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 8.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGJTF by 5.39% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.