CareDx Snaps up The Transplant Pharmacy

CareDx (NYSE: CDNA) has acquired a transplant-focused pharmacy company, The Transplant Pharmacy, with an aim of bolstering its medication management and adherence services. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

CareDx is a molecular diagnostics company that is into the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients.

Benefits of the Deal

Based in Mississippi, The Transplant Pharmacy is a provider of customized transplant pharmacy services for patients at multiple transplant centers across the United States. It also provides an online patient portal and mobile app for ordering medicines as well as medication reminders.

The addition of the Transplant Pharmacy will enhance CareDx’s existing medication adherence-focused healthcare solutions for patients. Furthermore, CareDx will be able to better support organ transplant patients with specialty prescription services.

CEO's Comments

CareDx CEO Reg Seeto commented, “Medication adherence has always been an important area of focus for CareDx, particularly given the complexity and high rate of nonadherence with immunosuppressive medications in organ transplant recipients and its impact on long-term patient outcomes.”

He added, “With this acquisition and our entry into the pharmacy space, we will be able to strengthen our connection to patients, offer more touchpoints along their pre-and post-transplant journey and, ultimately, help improve outcomes.”

Analyst's Recommendation

On December 17, H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Hold rating on CareDx.

Overall, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 3 Buys and 1 Hold. The average CDNA stock forecast of $98.67 implies a 113.9% upside potential.

Bloggers Weigh In

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 100% Bullish on CDNA stock, compared to a sector average of 69%.

