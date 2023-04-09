Cardinal Energy (CRLFF) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Cardinal Energy said on April 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.59%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardinal Energy. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRLFF is 0.05%, a decrease of 30.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.34% to 4,212K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.32% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cardinal Energy is $7.10. The forecasts range from a low of $6.33 to a high of $8.52. The average price target represents an increase of 4.32% from its latest reported closing price of $6.80.

The projected annual revenue for Cardinal Energy is $784MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HWTIX - International Small Cap Diversified Value Fund Class Z holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 34.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRLFF by 29.88% over the last quarter.

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 6K shares.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 100K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing an increase of 20.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRLFF by 42.14% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 28K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 32K shares. No change in the last quarter.

