Capital Power (CPXWF) Declares $0.58 Dividend

Capital Power said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share ($2.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.58 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $33.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital Power. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPXWF is 0.38%, an increase of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.17% to 8,939K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.37% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capital Power is 38.59. The forecasts range from a low of 37.18 to a high of $44.07. The average price target represents an increase of 16.37% from its latest reported closing price of 33.16.

The projected annual revenue for Capital Power is 2,547MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 1,765K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,250K shares, representing a decrease of 84.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPXWF by 49.31% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,534K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,548K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPXWF by 15.29% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 885K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 868K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPXWF by 13.27% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 687K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares, representing a decrease of 5.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPXWF by 13.84% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 442K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares, representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPXWF by 12.83% over the last quarter.

