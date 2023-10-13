Capital One Lounges: Locations, Access And Cost 2023

Access to airport lounges can completely change your travel experience. Whether you’re flying a low-cost carrier like Spirit or DeltaOne business, being able to escape the airport chaos and enjoy a relaxing glass of wine, have a solid meal, send emails from a comfortable workspace or even get a quick snooze in the lounge is priceless. And lounge access is even more valuable during long layovers or unexpected flight delays and cancellations.

But as with all things travel, some lounges are better than others. Capital One’s lounges, which launched in 2021, offer travelers contemporary and comfortable spaces to work, relax, dine—even shower. Here’s everything you need to know about Capital One’s lounges.

How Many Capital One Lounges Are There?

As of now, there are two Capital One lounges. However, additional lounges are currently under construction.

Where Are Capital One Lounges?

Presently, two Capital One lounges are open: one in the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport (DFW) in the airport’s Terminal D by Gate D22, and the other in the Dulles International Airport (IAD) in Concourse A on the Mezzanine Level.

Two more lounges are under construction. One is in Colorado’s Denver Airport (DEN) in the Main Terminal, directly after TSA PreCheck. The other is in Concourse D at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada (LAS).

The brand is also launching a new dining concept, Capital One Landing, that will offer travelers access to fresh, delicious food. With Spanish chef José Andrés at the helm, this innovative gastronomy concept will debut at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and in LaGuardia’s Terminal B (LGA).

How To Access Capital One Lounges

Anyone can enter Capital One lounges, but they’ll have to pay extra if they aren’t a Capital One customer or cardholder.

Capital One credit cardholders can access Capital One lounges, but the fee to enter varies by card. Certain cardholders are eligible for special rates (and can even enter for free) depending on which credit card they hold.

Access to Capital One lounges is first come, first serve and depends on space. If the lounge is full, you won’t be able to enter, regardless of what Capital One credit card you hold. Capital One also states that if you are a cardholder, you must show your card to enter for free or at a discounted rate (specified below) and that your account must be in good standing.

Who Can Use Capital One Lounges?

Below, find out if you can access a Capital One lounge and how much you’ll have to pay to enter.

Capital One Venture X Cardholders

The easiest and best way to enter Capital One lounges for free is to be a Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card cardholder. It’s free for Capital One Venture X cardholders to enter Capital One lounges. Venture X cardholders have unlimited access and can bring two guests for free each time they enter a Capital One lounge. Authorized users of the Capital One Venture X card can also enter the lounges for free and bring two guests. Any additional guests cost $45. Children under two don’t count as guests and can enter for free with accompanying adults.

Capital One Venture Cardholders

Capital One Venture cardholders can access Capital One lounges two times per year for free. Additional visits or guests cost $45 each. Complimentary visits can be used for guests. Authorized users also get two complimentary visits per year.

Capital One Spark Cardholders

Capital One Spark cardholders can access Capital One lounges two times per year for free. Additional visits cost $45 each. Complimentary visits can be used for guests. Authorized users also get two complimentary visits per year.

Everyone Else

Not a Capital One cardholder? It’s okay. You can still enter the lounge, but you’ll have to pay $65. Each of your guests will also have to pay the fee, except for children under the age of two.

What Types of Amenities Do Capital One Lounges Have?

Capital One lounges are new and modern, with sleek, comfortable furnishings and ambient lighting. Details like greenery and plants, books, unique artwork and tasteful knick-knacks make the lounges feel chic and homey at the same time. The lounge at DFW has more than 55 pieces of one-of-a-kind artwork created by diverse local artists.

These lounges are spacious (the Las Vegas location will be close to 8,000 square feet), featuring many separate spaces, meaning you can ride a Peloton in the fitness area or have a drink at the bar. Those in a rush can pick up quick snacks at the Grab n’ Go section (like sustainably packaged salads, granola bowls and fresh juices) and anyone with time to spare can opt for some energizing yoga, a quick cycle on a Peloton or a steaming hot shower to wash off the travel grime. You can even visit the soundproofed multi-faith room to pray, reflect or meditate.

Dining options change seasonally, but you can expect locally inspired, fresh cuisine and handcrafted cocktails. Those with dietary restrictions can find vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options on the menu.

Are Capital One Lounges Good for Families?

Capital One lounges feature dedicated family areas, complete with low tables and chairs for children and spaces ideal for adults so parents can hang out or work while still keeping an eye on the kids. Luggage lockers are also available so parents can store luggage while playing with the kids.

Parents of young children or babies can enter the private parent’s room, complete with minifridges and refreshments, to relax, nap, nurse or let their toddler run in circles without bothering other lounge visitors. With amenities like diaper-changing facilities and bottle warmers, families have everything they need to attend to their young children here. There are even signs that let other passengers know if the room is occupied or unoccupied, so there won’t be interruptions.

Are Capital One Lounges Good for Business Travelers?

Business travelers will appreciate Capital One lounge amenities like full-service espresso coffee bars, high-speed Wi-Fi, semi-private workspaces, nap pods and plenty of outlets. The aforementioned shower rooms can be helpful when freshening up for an important meeting and lounges also have fully-stocked bars.

Bottom Line

If you’re a frequent traveler near a Capital One Lounge location, you should give it a look, especially if you are a Capital One cardholder. You’ll find excellent amenities and a calm atmosphere, both of which can be lacking at the airport.

