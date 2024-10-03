Is Capcom (CCOEY) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Capcom Co., Ltd. (CCOEY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Capcom Co., Ltd. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 273 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Capcom Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCOEY's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CCOEY has moved about 40.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 4.2%. This means that Capcom Co., Ltd. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Traeger (COOK). The stock has returned 29.7% year-to-date.

For Traeger, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 41.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Capcom Co., Ltd. belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.9% so far this year, so CCOEY is performing better in this area.

Traeger, however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #32. The industry has moved +16.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Capcom Co., Ltd. and Traeger as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

