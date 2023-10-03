Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.90% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Computer Programs & Systems is 27.80. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 69.90% from its latest reported closing price of 16.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Computer Programs & Systems is 351MM, an increase of 4.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Computer Programs & Systems. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPSI is 0.07%, a decrease of 8.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 15,184K shares. The put/call ratio of CPSI is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 1,179K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,219K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPSI by 20.02% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,001K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPSI by 23.13% over the last quarter.

ARSVX - AMG River Road Small Cap Value Fund CLASS N SHARES holds 463K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 430K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 362K shares, representing an increase of 15.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPSI by 4.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 408K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Computer Programs & Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. is a provider of healthcare information technology (IT) solutions for rural and community hospitals, and post-acute care facilities. The Company's segments include acute care EHR, post-acute care EHR, and TruBridge, Rycan, and other outsourcing.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.