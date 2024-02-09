Canopy Growth Corp. Q3 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -C$216.79 million, or -C$2.62 per share. This compares with -C$259.47 million, or -C$5.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.1% to C$90.06 million from C$96.99 million last year.

Canopy Growth Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -C$216.79 Mln. vs. -C$259.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -C$2.62 vs. -C$5.34 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$90.06 Mln vs. C$96.99 Mln last year.

