Cannabis Operator Cresco Down 28.5% YTD: How to Play the Stock?

Cresco Labs CRLBF remains one of the leading vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, though it continues to face a challenging operating environment.

While the company’s cost discipline has helped improve efficiency, pricing pressure across key cannabis markets and sluggish organic growth continue to weigh on results.

Let's delve into the company's fundamentals to better understand how to play the stock amid this price decline.

Cresco’s Cannabis Business Under Pressure

Cresco's core cannabis business remains under pressure as challenging industry conditions continue to weigh on sales growth. In the first quarter of 2026, revenues declined nearly 9% year over year to $151.3 million, reflecting the company's planned exit from California, disruption in Michigan following changes to the state's excise tax structure and continued pricing pressure across several key markets.

While Cresco has made progress on improving operational efficiency, underlying growth remains modest. Management noted that the base business is generating only low-single-digit sequential growth, while much of the anticipated improvement is expected to come from the newly added dispensaries and other expansion initiatives. To support future growth, the company expanded its retail footprint by 11 stores as of May 8, 2026. However, the company continues to face pricing compression across mature cannabis markets, limiting its ability to generate meaningful top-line growth despite maintaining strong market positions in states such as Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Ohio.

Looking ahead, management expects second-quarter revenues to grow sequentially by about 10%, supported by recent dispensary additions and new market initiatives. Nevertheless, sustained pricing pressure and a highly competitive cannabis landscape could continue to weigh on its performance in the near term.

Stiff Competition in the Cannabis Space

Cresco operates in a highly competitive cannabis industry where multistate operators continue to battle for market share amid persistent pricing pressure.

The company competes with peers such as Green Thumb Industries GTBIF and Verano Holdings VRNO, all of which are pursuing retail expansion, cultivation optimization and operational efficiency initiatives to strengthen their market positions. Competition remains particularly intense in mature cannabis markets where product oversupply and aggressive promotional activity have pressured pricing, making it difficult for operators to generate meaningful organic growth.

CRLBF Stock Performance and Estimates

Shares of Cresco have underperformed the industry year to date, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Loss-per-share estimates for 2026 and 2027 have improved over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How to Play CRLBF Stock?

Cresco's cost-discipline efforts appear to be gaining traction, helping improve operational efficiency despite a challenging business environment. The company's expanding retail footprint and improving earnings outlook could also support growth over time.

However, pricing pressure across key cannabis markets continues to weigh on revenue growth, while intense competition remains a concern. Although federal cannabis reform could improve the industry's long-term outlook, investors should recognize that it is unfolding gradually rather than through a rapid policy shift. Even if reforms continue to advance, several restrictions surrounding U.S. cannabis businesses are likely to remain in place, meaning the path toward broader industry normalization could take longer than expected.

Given these mixed dynamics, a wait-and-watch approach appears appropriate. Cresco currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting investors may be better served monitoring regulatory developments and the company's execution before becoming more aggressive on the stock.

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Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTBIF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verano Holdings Corp. (VRNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.