Cancom SE (CCCMF) Declares $1.00 Dividend

Cancom SE said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $1.00 per share. Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 19, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cancom SE. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCCMF is 0.15%, an increase of 18.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.69% to 3,869K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cancom SE is 79.76. The forecasts range from a low of 63.36 to a high of $99.41. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Cancom SE is 1,313MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.36.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 868K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares, representing an increase of 31.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCCMF by 78.02% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 445K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 432K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 252K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCCMF by 5.77% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 247K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCCMF by 13.34% over the last quarter.

