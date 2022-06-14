Canadian Stocks Might Open Lower

(RTTNews) - Early trends are pointing to lower open for Canadian stocks. On the economic front, the Canadian Retails sales for May are expected to decline 7.1 percent, while it was down 11.1 percent in April.

Industrial production for May is projected to slide 0.8 percent, while it fell 2.9 percent in the prior month.

Gold and Silver futures are on a decline. Gold for August is down 0.49 percent at 1,822.75.

Crude Oil is trending up $1.43 at $122.33. Brent Crude is trading at $120 per barrel. Natural Gas also is gearing up.

On Monday, Royal Bank of Canada declined 1.87 points or 1.45 percent, and TD Bank was down 1.43 percent from the previous close. Shopify Inc. plunged 9.37 percent to C$403.16, while Canadian Natural Resources fell 3.43 points or 4.14 percent.

Asian stocks ended broadly down on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended up 1.02 percent at 3,288.91. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally higher at 21,067.99.

The Japanese Nikkei average slid 1.32 percent to 26,629.86.

European shares are trading lower. Euro Stoxx 50 is declining 0.17 percent. Swiss Market Index is losing 96.01 points or 0.88 percent.

CAC 40 of France is down 37.13 points or 0.62 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 7.41 points or 0.06 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 7.57 points or 0.10 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.