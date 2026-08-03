Can Zumiez Margin Expansion Continue as Private Label Scales Higher?

Zumiez, Inc. ZUMZ highlighted the continued strength of its private-label business, with the highest penetration level in its history. The company’s private-label products accounted for 34% of first-quarter fiscal 2026 sales. Management stated that this sustained growth reflects the company's ability to identify emerging consumer trends and develop products that resonate with customers. In addition to driving customer adoption, the expanding private-label portfolio continues to support a stronger margin profile, reinforcing its importance as a key contributor to the company's overall performance.

The company reported improved profitability in the first quarter, with gross profit increasing to $61.3 million from $55.3 million in the prior-year period. Gross margin expanded to 31.7% of sales from 30% a year earlier, representing a 170-basis-point improvement. Management attributed the margin expansion primarily to a 70-basis-point increase in product margin, contributing to stronger overall gross profitability during the quarter.

The company highlighted a greater strategic focus on cut-and-sew categories as fashion trends and brand cycles continue to accelerate. The company noted that the rapid pace of changing consumer preferences has made it necessary to take greater ownership of these categories, particularly as many younger brands remain less focused on them. By expanding its presence in trend-driven cut-and-sew products, the company seeks to strengthen its merchandise assortment and better align it with evolving customer preferences.

Overall, Zumiez expects its expanding private-label portfolio, disciplined merchandising approach and continued focus on trend-driven products position it to support product margin expansion and improve overall profitability.

The Zacks Rundown for ZUMZ

Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have plunged 14% in the past three months against the industry’s growth of 5.4%.



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From a valuation standpoint, ZUMZ trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, higher than the industry’s average of 14.52.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZUMZ’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 10.3% and 59.3%, respectively.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN offers lifestyle products and services in the United States and internationally. At present, URBN carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for URBN’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 8.8% and 12.7%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. URBN has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average.

Deckers Outdoors Corporation DECK, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. At present, Deckers carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 7.9% and 6.7%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. DECK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.2%, on average.

Boot Barn Inc. BOOT operates specialty retail stores in the United States and internationally. At present, Boot Barn carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 15.8% and 21.4%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. BOOT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.4%, on average.

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Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.