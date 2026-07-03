Can V's New Threat Intelligence Platform Strengthen Fraud Prevention?

Visa Inc. V has introduced the Visa Threat Intelligence Platform (VTIP), a new cybersecurity solution designed to help financial institutions identify cyber risks before they develop into payment fraud. The platform combines cyber threat intelligence with payment insights, enabling financial institutions to detect compromised credentials, malware activity, phishing campaigns and other threats that could eventually result in financial losses. By addressing attacks at an earlier stage, Visa aims to improve fraud prevention while enhancing trust in digital payments.

VTIP is built on the same cybersecurity infrastructure Visa uses to safeguard its own global payments network. According to the company, Visa blocks nearly 90 million cyberattacks and 11 million phishing emails every month across more than 200 countries. The platform provides specialized capabilities such as threat intelligence, vulnerability monitoring, brand protection, digital identity intelligence and dark web payment credential monitoring, giving security and fraud teams a more complete view of emerging risks.

The launch further strengthens Visa's value-added services portfolio. As financial institutions face more sophisticated cyber threats, demand for integrated fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions is likely to rise. Offering these services can deepen client relationships while creating additional revenue opportunities for Visa.

Having invested heavily in technology over the past several years, the company continues to position itself as a trusted infrastructure provider. As digital commerce and real-time payments expand globally, cybersecurity capabilities like VTIP could strengthen fraud prevention and become a key competitive advantage, supporting long-term transaction growth and reinforcing Visa's leadership in the digital payments ecosystem.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of V’s competitors in the value-added services include Mastercard Incorporated MA and American Express Company AXP.

Mastercard continues to strengthen its cybersecurity portfolio through acquisitions and AI-powered fraud prevention tools. MA’s Cyber Secure platform, RiskRecon and Decision Intelligence solutions help financial institutions detect vulnerabilities, improve cyber resilience and reduce payment fraud, making security a key differentiator alongside its global payments network.

American Express leverages its closed-loop payments network to monitor transactions in real time and identify suspicious activity more efficiently. AXP continues investing in AI-driven fraud detection, digital identity protection and account security to enhance customer trust and minimize payment-related risks.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, shares of Visa have risen 0.9% against the industry’s 20.1% fall.



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From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, well above the industry average of 18.03. V carries a Value Score of D.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a 14.2% jump from the year-ago period.



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Visa stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.