Can Upstart Stock Withstand Storms?

In this video clip from "The Future of Fintech" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on June 30, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel briefly outlines why Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) should be able to navigate a business downturn in the next 6-12 months.

Matt Frankel: One of Upstart's saving graces is that it's profitable. It was profitable before it got to this current level of business. Theoretically, it could see loan volume diminish and remain profitable. It won't need to raise funds or anything like that.

That's one of the saving graces just compared to a lot of these other tech stocks and why I would be hesitant to give it a big downgrade like that is because it's a profitable business and they can afford to have mildly bad times for a few quarters.

