Can T1 Energy Build America's First Integrated Solar Platform?

T1 Energy Inc TE is pursuing a strategy that extends well beyond manufacturing solar modules. TE is building an integrated U.S. solar supply chain by combining module production with domestic solar cell manufacturing, creating a business model to improve profitability while reducing dependence on imported components.



A key part of this transformation is G2_Austin, the company's flagship solar cell manufacturing facility. Construction of the first phase is progressing on schedule, with initial production expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026. Once operational, G2 will provide a domestic source of solar cells for TE's module manufacturing operations, allowing the company to internalize one of the industry's most critical components instead of relying heavily on overseas suppliers.



TE’s G1_Dallas facility produced 683.3 megawatt (MW) of solar modules during first-quarter 2026, and in April it achieved an annualized production rate of 3.4 gigawatt (GW), demonstrating continued operational improvement. Management stated that solar cell procurement is progressing well and could support the upper end of its 2026 production guidance of 3.1-4.2 GW, with production volumes expected to be weighted toward the second half of 2026.



As electricity demand rises alongside the rapid expansion of AI data centers and domestic manufacturing, the need for reliable U.S.-based solar manufacturing capacity is expected to increase. By integrating more of its value chain within the United States, T1 is positioning itself to benefit from these structural industry trends while building a business that could generate stronger margins, greater supply-chain resilience, and more sustainable long-term growth.

Solar Companies Benefiting From Domestic Manufacturing Trends

Along with T1 Energy, several other clean energy companies are also benefiting from growing investment in domestic solar manufacturing and integrated supply chains, as discussed below.



First Solar FSLR continues to expand its U.S. manufacturing footprint and benefits from strong demand for domestically produced solar modules.



Nextpower NXT is capitalizing on increasing utility-scale solar deployments through its advanced tracking technology and growing domestic manufacturing presence.

TE’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) indicates an increase of 85.28% and 75.86%, respectively, year over year.



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TE Stock Trading at a Discount

T1 Energy is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 1.91X compared with the industry average of 2.2X.



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TE Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, the company’s shares have risen 56.7% compared with the industry’s 4.2% growth.



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TE’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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T1 Energy Inc (TE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.