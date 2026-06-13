Can SoundHound Stock Reach $20 Again? Here's the Answer.

Key Points

SoundHound's stock price is in a slump, falling more than 30% so far this year.

The company's acquisition of LivePerson is something investors will want to watch.

Successfully integrating LivePerson into its offerings should help the stock rebound.

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As it sinks below $7, it's easy to forget that SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) once traded above $20 in late December 2024 and early January 2025. Since then, however, SoundHound's stock price has been on a downward march, with shares slumping more than 30% in 2026.

For the stock price to regain momentum, SoundHound needs to finalize an acquisition, turn that acquisition into a revenue generator, and move closer to profitability. It's possible for all that to happen, but it will take time.

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Finalizing and monetizing the deal

SoundHound is in the process of acquiring LivePerson for an equity value of $43 million. The acquisition target offers artificial intelligence (AI) agents that businesses can use to answer website questions or reply to text messages.

LivePerson reported revenue of more than $243 million in 2025, but it also reported a net loss of more than $67 million and has been financially struggling over the last several years. Still, SoundHound believes LivePerson's digital messaging offerings complement its voice-enabled AI solutions and projects that LivePerson will contribute $100 million in revenue in 2027.

That would be quite a meaningful contribution, as SoundHound forecasts its 2026 full-year revenue will fall between $225 million and $260 million.

What comes next?

The LivePerson deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026. Once that is finalized, how well SoundHound integrates LivePerson into its operations can start to show up in the results.

If SoundHound executes on that integration, investors will look for the AI company to move closer to profitability. If all that happens, the stock price can regain some footing and start working its way back up to that $20 range it was previously in.

Since the acquisition still needs to close, this will take some time. SoundHound has upside, but the stock price may still keep sliding or trading sideways until the uncertainty over whether the LivePerson deal is a savvy move or a misstep clears up.

Should you buy stock in SoundHound AI right now?

Before you buy stock in SoundHound AI, consider this:

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.