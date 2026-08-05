Can Snail's 3 AAA Games Unlock the Next Phase of Growth?

Snail, Inc. SNAL is entering a critical phase while trying to reduce its reliance on the ARK franchise. Management believes its three AAA titles, For the Stars, Nine Yin Sutra: Immortal and Nine Yin Sutra: Wushu, could reshape the company's long-term growth trajectory.

The company has positioned the three games to serve different audiences instead of competing with one another. For the Stars is being developed as a large-scale sci-fi adventure that will evolve from a single-player and co-op experience into an MMO-style universe. Meanwhile, Nine Yin Sutra: Wushu revives the successful Age of Wushu franchise for longtime Wuxia fans, while Nine Yin Sutra: Immortal targets the fast-growing cultivation genre in China. Together, these titles are expected to broaden Snail's addressable market and establish multiple long-lived franchises.

The strategy is supported by a healthy existing business. ARK continues to deliver stable engagement, while a steady pipeline of DLCs, updates and indie releases is expected to sustain performance during development. In addition, the company expects to save roughly $6 million annually through lower ARK licensing fees, with those funds earmarked for investment in the AAA pipeline. Management also sees the upcoming launches as an opportunity to diversify revenues and strengthen shareholder value over time.

Execution remains the key variable, but if these three games deliver on expectations, they could mark a turning point for Snail by expanding the portfolio beyond ARK and laying the foundation for its next phase of sustainable growth.

How Does Snail Stack Up Against Its Rivals?

As Snail advances the AAA pipeline, it will face competition from larger game publishers with established franchises and significant development resources. Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO has built a strong reputation through blockbuster franchises such as Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption and Borderlands. The company's ability to consistently launch high-quality AAA titles and monetize them through downloadable content and online services sets a high standard in the industry.

Another notable competitor is Electronic Arts EA, which has successfully expanded major franchises by combining premium game launches with recurring live-service content. Its expertise in maintaining long-term player engagement and generating recurring digital revenues highlights the importance of sustained post-launch support. While Snail operates on a much smaller scale, the strategy of leveraging established IPs, targeting multiple gaming genres and building a diversified portfolio beyond ARK could strengthen its competitive position if the three AAA titles achieve successful launches.

SNAL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of SNAL have surged 43.7% in the past three months against the industry’s 0.3% decline.

SNAL Three-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, SNAL trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.3, below the industry’s average of 2.19.

SNAL’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNAL’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year increase of 190.4%. The EPS estimates for 2026 have increased in the past 60 days.

EPS Trend of SNAL Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SNAL’s Zacks Rank

SNAL stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.