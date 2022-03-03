Can Pinterest Scale While Retaining Profitable Users?

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has been wildly successful, but can it go beyond its core businesses? In this video clip from "The Morning Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 15, Fool.com analysts Sanmeet Deo and Maria Gallagher discuss a few ways the company can scale further.

Sanmeet Deo: But here's the other thing, I guess can it scale? Are there enough people like you, Maria, that are, "I love this, click, buy, I love this, click, buy"?

Maria Gallagher: I actually think that the problem is less. I think that is the question, but I think the other bigger question and you see it as I see somebody in the chat that had asked about Etsy, you see the same exact problem with Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) is Pinterest is very common to use for weddings.

I'm the age where a lot of people I know are getting married, so a lot of people I know have Pinterest wedding boards, but can you get them to stay outside of their wedding and Etsy's the same thing of saying you come here for your DIY when you move, but will you also buy things that aren't just home decor? Are you going to buy things that are more casual, like becoming more frequent users? Once you get them, are they here for one thing, or are they here for potentially a lot of things?

I think that's the thing that both Etsy and Pinterest are working on trying to expand how often people are using their platform. Because they're both known for quite similar things. Both very heavy weddings, very heavy moving into a new apartment home decor, and so can they expand beyond those two verticals?

Deo: Yeah. Because once you're done with the wedding and you're off then you've lost them, but then maybe you capture them through the whole lifecycle of their life, like weddings, baby showers, kids' birthday parties.

Gallagher: There is always another event.

Deo: There's so much stuff that goes on. There's always another event or something going on. There's a thing like Pinterest moms.

Gallagher: Yes.

Deo: That's a thing. When you have this amazing birthday party for your kid, like a one-year birthday party, the kid is like, one year old has no idea what's going on, doesn't even care, but it's this grand, elegant affair. The kid is just crying half the time and doesn't really, but like it's really for the parents and all the guests, but if it's elegant and nice, my wife will literally see it and be like that's a Pinterest mom. She's got all these ideas from Pinterest.

Bill Mann: Yeah. What a great conversation.

