Can Ondas Drive Growth Through AI-Powered Defense Systems?

Ondas Inc. ONDS is strengthening its position in autonomous defense systems by expanding its AI-powered technologies, strategic partnerships and integrated defense platform. The company continues to execute its Core + Strategic Growth strategy, building a global operating platform for unmanned and autonomous systems serving defense, security, industrial and critical infrastructure markets. Through internal innovation, disciplined execution and acquisitions, Ondas has expanded its technology portfolio, customer relationships and global reach while increasing its backlog and pursuing larger defense opportunities. The company is also advancing multi-domain intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities through its partnership with Palantir, which provides access to AI software and operational tools designed to enhance mission autonomy and integrated defense solutions.

A key part of this strategy is the development of AI-enabled Systems of Systems platforms that combine aerial and ground technologies with integrated sensors and command-and-control capabilities. The newly introduced IRON-WAVE platform is designed as a multilayered robotic solution that integrates multiple autonomous systems to support military operations. Powered by an AI-assisted mobile command-and-control center, the platform enables coordinated multi-domain missions, combines counter-drone detection with offensive capabilities and has already been deployed with military units in active combat environments. Ondas noted that the system has received positive feedback for improving mission effectiveness, force protection and frontline operations.

The company is also expanding its ISR capabilities through the acquisition of World View and its partnership with Palantir. SkyWeaver, Palantir's AI platform deployed across the Ondas portfolio, is designed to connect data from stratospheric platforms, unmanned aerial systems and ground-based systems into a unified intelligence network. The platform continuously processes information, reasons across multiple domains, plans missions, coordinates autonomous actions and adapts to changing operational conditions. By automating intelligence collection, processing and dissemination, SkyWeaver is intended to deliver integrated, decision-ready intelligence while supporting mission autonomy across multiple defense platforms.

Ondas believes these AI-enabled capabilities strengthen its broader defense portfolio and support future growth opportunities. The company expects SkyWeaver to expand software content across its platforms while creating additional software licensing opportunities. Also, Ondas continues to invest in integrated command-and-control systems and AI-driven software as part of its Systems of Systems strategy. Management expects these technologies, together with expanding defense programs, acquisitions and a growing global pipeline, to support the continued scaling of its autonomous defense platform.

Recently, Ondas announced the acquisition of DZYNE Technologies, expanding its autonomous defense capabilities with long-endurance ISR, Counter-UAS, autonomous strike and logistics platforms while forming the new OndasSentinel division to strengthen integrated AI-driven defense solutions. The buyout also prompted management to raise its 2026 revenue guidance to at least $525 million from $390 million, supported by contributions from DZYNE, Omnisys and a stronger backlog and contract pipeline.

Taking a Look at ONDS Competitors’

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. RCAT is strengthening its position in the defense market by expanding its portfolio of unmanned aerial and surface systems while targeting growing military demand. The company is advancing its FANG, Black Widow, FlightWave and Blue Ops platforms to support defense missions across multiple domains. Black Widow has been deployed in multiple operational theaters and is being integrated with targeting, GPS-denied navigation and military command systems, while the company continues to pursue opportunities with the U.S. Army, Marines, Air Force, Ukraine and allied nations. Red Cat is also increasing manufacturing capacity, strengthening its supply chain and expanding production to support anticipated defense contracts and military requirements.

Draganfly DPRO is strengthening its position in the defense market by expanding its military-focused operations, strategic partnerships and drone platform capabilities. During the first quarter of 2026, the company secured military orders from the U.S. Army, international customers and special operations units, while also supporting Air Force swarming technology initiatives and border security applications. It further enhanced its defense business by adding experienced military leadership, pursuing opportunities tied to growing defense spending and establishing partnerships with Global Ordnance and Babcock. Draganfly continues to focus on delivering interoperable drone platforms that support a wide range of defense missions and evolving operational requirements.

ONDS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ONDS have gained a whopping 214.3% in the past year compared with the Zacks Wireless-National industry’s growth of 102.6%.



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ONDS seems overvalued, as suggested by the Value Score of F. In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio, ONDS is trading at 4.86, considerably lower than the industry’s multiple of 8.87.



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For ONDS, earnings estimates for the current year have been revised downward in the past 60 days.



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ONDS currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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