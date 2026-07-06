Can North America's Volume Growth Offset Coca-Cola's Global Softness?

The Coca-Cola Company KO delivered 3% global unit case volume growth in the first quarter of 2026, with every operating segment posting positive volume growth despite an uneven consumer and macroeconomic backdrop. However, the regional performance revealed a notable contrast. North America emerged as one of the strongest contributors, while some international markets continued to face localized pressures, raising the question of whether the company’s domestic momentum can sufficiently offset global softness.



North America reported 4% volume growth, benefiting partly from an easier year-over-year comparison but also from broad-based demand across the beverage portfolio. Trademark Coca-Cola, Fanta, FRESCA, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Dasani, smartwater and Minute Maid all recorded volume growth. Innovation also supported demand through products such as Coca-Cola Cherry Float, Diet Coke Cherry, POWERADE Power Water and the expansion of mini cans into convenience stores. The company gained both volume and value share while growing revenues and profit in the region, underscoring healthy execution beyond favorable comparisons.



Outside North America, the picture was more mixed. Latin America benefited from strong performances in Brazil and Central America, which offset declines in Mexico and Argentina. EMEA delivered overall volume growth, although volumes in Eurasia and the Middle East weakened in March following the onset of regional conflict. The Asia Pacific also posted volume growth across all operating units despite difficult comparisons, but profitability was pressured by commodity inflation in tea and coffee, and inventory cost timing.



Management remains focused on maintaining balanced global growth through affordability initiatives, consumer-centric innovation and localized execution rather than relying on any single geography. North America has provided an important source of strength, but sustained global momentum will likely depend on improving conditions across international markets while preserving the company’s broad-based volume gains.

KO vs. PEP & MNST: How is North America Business Performing?

Like Coca-Cola, North America remains one of the most closely watched markets for PepsiCo Inc. PEP and Monster Beverage Corporation MNST, with volume trends offering valuable insight into their competitive positioning.



PepsiCo’s North America business showed encouraging improvement in the first quarter of 2026, but it was not enough to fully offset softer trends across parts of its global portfolio. PepsiCo Foods North America returned to volume growth through affordability investments and innovation, while PepsiCo Beverages North America benefited from acquisitions despite a decline in organic beverage volume. Meanwhile, international markets continued to provide the company’s most consistent growth, extending a long streak of resilient organic revenue gains.



Monster Beverage's North America business delivered a strong start to 2026, with U.S. and Canada net sales rising 15.6% on healthy category demand, innovation and disciplined execution. However, unlike many global peers, Monster Beverage did not face broad international weakness. Instead, every geographic region posted double-digit sales growth, suggesting that North America's momentum complemented rather than offset the company's robust global expansion.

Zacks Rundown for Coca-Cola

KO shares have gained 20.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s growth of 15.3%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Coca-Cola is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92X, higher than the industry’s 19.72X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 8.7% and 6.9%, respectively. Earnings estimates for both 2026 and 2027 have been unchanged in the past 30 days.



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Coca-Cola currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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