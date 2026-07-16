Can NextEra's Battery Storage Boost the Clean Energy Transition?

NextEra Energy Inc. NEE is expanding the battery energy storage portfolio alongside its solar and wind assets. The battery storage investments enhance grid flexibility, support rising electricity demand and advance the transition to affordable, reliable and cleaner energy. Battery storage additions are in sync with NextEra's long-term objective of delivering affordable, reliable and low-carbon electricity.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, NextEra, through its units, operated 6,168 megawatts of battery storage, reinforcing grid reliability and supporting the integration of renewable energy. Given the increasing focus on using more renewable sources to generate electricity, NextEra unit Energy Resources has plans to add nearly 32-42 gigawatts of battery storage in the 2026-2032 period. Battery storage investment will enable the company to benefit from rising electricity demand driven by AI-powered data centers, electrification and corporate decarbonization.



Battery energy storage plays a vital role in the clean energy transition by storing excess solar and wind power for use during periods of high demand or lower renewable generation. This enhances grid reliability, supports greater renewable energy integration and reduces reliance on fossil fuel-fired power plants.



NextEra’s expanding battery storage portfolio enhances earnings visibility, supports sustainable cash flow growth and reinforces its competitive advantage in the evolving energy landscape. As battery storage becomes increasingly essential to a cleaner and more resilient power grid, NextEra is likely to remain one of the key beneficiaries of the global energy transition.

Battery Storage Allows Utilities to Use More Renewable Energy

Battery storage projects enable utilities to optimize power supply and demand, improve grid reliability and integrate more renewable energy into the electricity system. By storing excess electricity for use during peak demand, these projects enhance grid resilience, lower operating costs and ensure a reliable power supply.



Battery storage is becoming essential for utilities as renewable output grows more variable. The AES Corporation AES and Xcel Energy XEL are utilizing storage to shift low-cost power into peak periods, reduce curtailment, improve grid reliability and defer selected infrastructure upgrades. During the energy transition, these capabilities can strengthen asset utilization, support customer demand, lower operating volatility and create durable earnings and investment opportunities.

The Zacks Rundown for NEE

NextEra Energy’s Earnings Estimates Moving Up

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.09% and 8.7%, respectively.



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NEE Stock Returns Better Than Its Industry

Return on equity (“ROE”) is a financial ratio that measures how well a company uses its shareholders’ equity to generate profits. The current ROE of the company indicates that it is using shareholders’ funds more efficiently than peers.



NextEra’s trailing 12-month ROE is 12.25%, ahead of the industry average of 11.21%.



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NEE Price Performance

Shares of NextEra have gained 3.3% in the past month, beating the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry’s rally of 1.7%.



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NEE's Zacks Rank

NextEra Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.







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NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The AES Corporation (AES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.