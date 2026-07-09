Can Innodata Ride the Trillion-Dollar AI Spending Wave?

Innodata INOD appears well-positioned to benefit from the massive increase in artificial intelligence spending as hyperscalers and frontier AI labs continue investing aggressively in next-generation models. Management highlighted industry estimates suggesting AI capital expenditures by the five largest U.S. hyperscalers could exceed $800 billion in 2026 and reach $1.1 trillion in 2027, creating a significant opportunity for companies providing the data, evaluation and safety infrastructure required to train AI models.



The company is already translating this trend into strong financial performance. First-quarter 2026 revenues surged 54% year over year to a record $90.1 million, while adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled to $25 million. Adjusted gross margin expanded to 47%, reflecting growing operating leverage as higher-value AI services gained traction. Following the strong quarter, management raised its full-year 2026 revenue growth outlook to approximately 40% or more from the previous target of 35% or more.



Growth is becoming increasingly diversified. A newly signed Big Tech customer is expected to generate roughly $51 million in revenue this year after contributing nothing a year ago, while revenues from the company's other Big Tech customers jumped 453% in the first quarter. Innodata is also expanding beyond data engineering into AI evaluation, trust and safety, agent observability platforms and enterprise AI, broadening its long-term addressable market.



Although project timing, customer concentration and the competitive AI services landscape remain risks, Innodata's expanding customer base, growing portfolio of AI infrastructure solutions and improving profitability suggest it is well placed to capture a meaningful share of the long-term AI spending wave.

Innodata’s Competitive Positive Position

Innodata competes with Concentrix CNXC and TaskUs TASK in delivering AI data services, model training and content operations for enterprise and technology customers. However, Innodata has increasingly differentiated itself by focusing on frontier AI labs, hyperscalers and high-value services such as data engineering, model evaluation, trust and safety, and agentic AI infrastructure. Innodata is also expanding into proprietary AI platforms, including its Evaluation and Observability Platform, giving it exposure to recurring software-driven revenue.



Concentrix benefits from its large global delivery network and long-standing enterprise relationships. Concentrix has broader customer experience and business process services, making AI data services one part of its diversified business.



TaskUs, meanwhile, is strengthening its AI capabilities through trust and safety and AI support services, but the company remains more focused on outsourcing and customer operations. Compared with Concentrix and TaskUs, Innodata offers a more specialized play on the accelerating AI infrastructure spending cycle, positioning it to benefit as hyperscalers expand investments in advanced AI models.

INOD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Innodata have gained 35.5% year to date (YTD), outperforming the industry’s 28.6% growth.

INOD YTD Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, INOD trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, higher than the industry’s average.

INOD Valuation - P/E (F12M)



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INOD’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 40.6% and 23.9%, respectively. Earnings per share estimates for 2026 have remained unchanged at $1.14 over the past 30 days, while the 2027 estimate has increased to $1.84 from $1.78.





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INOD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.