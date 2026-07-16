Can Higher Premiums Cushion AMERISAFE's Expense Headwinds in Q2?

Workers’ compensation insurance provider, AMERISAFE, Inc. AMSF, is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 21, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at 53 cents per shareon revenues of $83.1 million.

The second-quarter earnings estimate remained stable over the past 60 days. The bottom-line projection indicates no change from the year-ago level. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests a year-over-year rise of 9.1%.

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For full-year 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMERISAFE’s revenues is pegged at $333.8 million, implying an increase of 7.5% year over year. But the consensus mark for the 2026 EPS is pegged at $2.08, indicating a 5% year-over-year decline.

AMERISAFE missed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters and met once, with the average surprise being negative 4.5%.

AMERISAFE, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

AMERISAFE, Inc. price-eps-surprise | AMERISAFE, Inc. Quote

Q2 Earnings Whispers for AMERISAFE

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AMSF this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

AMSF has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What’s Shaping AMERISAFE’s Q2 Results?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net premiums earned is pegged at $76.4 million, up 10.1% year over year. This is likely to have led to top-line growth, partially offset by lower investment income. The consensus estimate for net investment income is pegged at $6.6 million, down 1.4% year over year.

Increased operating expenses from higher losses and LAE incurred are expected to have affected profit levels, making an earnings beat uncertain. The consensus mark for net loss ratio is pegged at 62%, higher than 58.6% a year ago.

However, the net underwriting expense ratio is pinned at 29.6%, below the year-ago level of 31.3%. The consensus estimate for net combined ratio is pegged at 92.6% for the second quarter, up from 91.7% a year ago.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for AMSF, here are some companies from the broader insurance space that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company WTW has an Earnings ESP of +0.34% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Willis Towers’ bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.13 per share, which indicates 9.4% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for WTW’s revenues is pegged at $2.43 billion, a 7.4% increase from a year ago.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA has an Earnings ESP of +0.42% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reinsurance Group of America’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $6.52 per share, a 38.1% jump from a year ago. The consensus estimate for RGA’s revenues is pegged at $6.65 billion, a 17.8% year-over-year jump.

Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings ASIC has an Earnings ESP of +27.66% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ategrity Specialty’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 47 cents per share, which indicates 14.6% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for ASIC’s revenues is pegged at $137.91 million, a 35.5% increase from a year ago.

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AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings (ASIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.