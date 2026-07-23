Can HF Sinclair Keep Its Winning Streak Alive in Q2 Earnings?

HF Sinclair Corporation DINO is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 28, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, its earnings of 69 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 15 cents. The refining player’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 203.6%. This is depicted in the graph below:

HF Sinclair Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

HF Sinclair Corporation price-eps-surprise | HF Sinclair Corporation Quote

Estimate Trend for DINO

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share of $4.39 has been revised upward over the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates a 158.2% improvement from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $7.5 billion implies a 10.5% increase from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider for DINO

To have an idea of how oil prices behaved in the June quarter, let's analyze the commodity prices from the data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”). The average Cushing, OK, WTI spot prices for April, May and June of this year were $100.32 per barrel, $102.13 per barrel and $84.81 per barrel, respectively, per EIA data. Commodity prices were $63.54 per barrel, $62.17 per barrel and $68.17 per barrel, respectively, in April, May and June of 2025, according to the EIA.

A constructive oil-price backdrop, driven by the Iran war, is likely to have hurt the refining business of HF Sinclair, since the input costs to produce final products like gasoline, diesel fuel and others were higher.

However, the high utilization of refineries in the United States to meet resilient demand is likely to have largely offset the negative effects of high input costs.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model doesn’t indicate an earnings beat for DINO this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That isn’t the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: DINO has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: DINO currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

NOV Inc. NOV currently has an Earnings ESP of +19.69% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NOV is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on July 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOV’s earnings is pegged at 16 cents per share, implying a 44.8% decrease from the prior-year reported figure.

Energy Transfer LP ET currently has an Earnings ESP of +26.17% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Energy Transfer is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on Aug. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ET’s earnings is pegged at 37 cents per share, indicating a 15.6% improvement from the prior-year reported figure.

Cactus, Inc. WHD currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.04% and a Zacks Rank #2.

WHD is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on July 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cactus’ earnings is pegged at 71 cents per share, implying a 7.58% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

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HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cactus, Inc. (WHD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.