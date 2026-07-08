Can Flexsteel Navigate Uneven Demand After Orders Decline 2.4%?

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. FLXS is facing an uneven demand environment as cautious consumer spending and external pressures weigh on furniture purchases. Orders declined approximately 2.4% in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, reflecting a shift in demand patterns during the period. Severe weather across several regions affected January and February, while March saw a broader slowdown as macroeconomic uncertainty increased.



Broader economic uncertainty has further weighed on demand, with weaker consumer confidence, financial market volatility and rising energy costs affecting purchasing behavior. These factors have influenced purchasing behavior and created variability in retail traffic. In response, retail partners are managing inventories closely and taking a measured approach to replenishment, adding pressure to incoming orders.



Despite these challenges, net sales increased 1% year over year to $115.1 million from $114 million. However, the increase mainly came from pricing tied to tariff surcharges, while lower unit volumes created an offset. Volume weakness was more visible in made-to-order, ready-to-assemble and case goods categories. Meanwhile, strategic accounts, new product introductions and health and wellness categories remained supportive, though growth moderated from recent periods.



Backlog trends present a mixed picture. Sales order backlog ended the quarter at $79.5 million, up approximately 1.5% year over year but down about 3.5% sequentially. Looking ahead, demand is expected to remain uneven, with fiscal fourth-quarter sales projected to stay relatively flat year over year. Flexsteel’s ability to navigate the slowdown will depend on the resilience of its growth initiatives and execution amid cautious consumer and retailer behavior.



Still, several factors provide support in the current environment. Flexsteel maintained an operating margin of about 7%, reflecting the benefits of operating discipline and productivity improvements. Strategic accounts, new products and health and wellness categories also remained key growth drivers. Investments in consumer insights, innovation, product development, marketing and customer experience could further support demand and market positioning over time. In addition, a strong balance sheet and improved operating model provide flexibility to manage near-term volatility while keeping growth initiatives on track.

FLXS’ Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Flexsteel have jumped 73.3% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Furniture industry, the broader Consumer Discretionary sector and the S&P 500 index.

FLXS’ 6-Month Price Performance



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In the past six months, FLXS has significantly outperformed its industry peers, including Leggett & Platt, Incorporated LEG, whose shares declined 8.7%, Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated BSET, which advanced 15.4% and Hooker Furnishings Corporation HOFT, which climbed 31.8%.



FLXS stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.73, as shown in the chart below.

FLXS P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



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In comparison, Leggett & Platt trades at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 11.61X, while Bassett Furniture trades at 17.21X. Hooker Furnishings carries a valuation of 15.36X on the same basis.

EPS Trend of FLXS Stock

Flexsteel’s earnings estimates have moved higher over the past 60 days, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 increasing to $4.78 and $5.05 per share, respectively, as shown below. Fiscal 2026 estimate implies 14.6% year-over-year earnings growth, followed by another 5.7% increase in fiscal 2027.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On the other hand, earnings for Leggett & Platt are projected to decline 14.3% year over year, while Bassett Furniture Industries and Hooker Furnishings are expected to grow 12% and 188.9%, respectively, this year.

FLXS’ Zank Rank

Flexsteel stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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