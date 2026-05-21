Can Direct-to-Chip Cooling Strengthen APLD's Hyperscale Appeal?

Applied Digital APLD is aligning its infrastructure strategy around one of the biggest emerging bottlenecks in AI computing, thermal management. As hyperscalers deploy larger GPU clusters, rising rack densities and higher power consumption are pushing traditional air-cooling systems toward their limits, driving demand for liquid-cooled infrastructure capable of supporting next-generation AI deployments.



Applied Digital has moved to stay ahead of this curve through a lead $25 million investment in Corintis, a Swiss developer of microfluidic direct-to-chip cold plates capable of achieving up to three times lower chip temperatures than standard cold plates. This may extend cooling system lifecycles as hyperscalers upgrade hardware, reducing reinvestment needs across chip generations. APLD's 100 MW liquid-cooled facility at Polaris Forge 1 delivered a full quarter of lease revenues in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, with HPC Hosting generating $71 million in revenues.



The construction pipeline spans across 900 MW under active development. However, scaling direct-to-chip liquid cooling at this pace carries distinct execution risks. High-density facilities demand precise coordination across thermal, power and structural systems, and delays or cost overruns could compress site-level margins. With $2.7 billion in debt on the balance sheet, reducing borrowing costs remains contingent on bringing technically complex facilities online on schedule.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $395.4 million, up 83.48% year over year, with further upside contingent on whether APLD’s thermal infrastructure advantage translates into faster lease conversions and higher utilization as AI deployments grow more thermally demanding. For hyperscalers under mounting pressure to scale compute efficiently, infrastructure partners with proven direct-to-chip capability may increasingly move from a preference to a prerequisite.

APLD Faces Stiff Competition

Applied Digital faces stiff competition from Super Micro Computer SMCI and IREN Limited IREN as direct-to-chip cooling gains importance in AI infrastructure. Super Micro Computer is integrating liquid-cooling technologies directly into AI server platforms to support higher GPU densities and thermal efficiency. Unlike Applied Digital’s campus-level liquid-cooled infrastructure strategy, Super Micro Computer is targeting hardware-level cooling optimization. Meanwhile, IREN Limited is expanding AI-ready compute infrastructure with a focus on scalable power and high-density deployments. While IREN Limited emphasizes compute expansion, Applied Digital and Super Micro Computer are more directly positioning around cooling efficiency as thermal demands across AI workloads continue rising.

APLD’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Applied Digital shares have surged 61.1% year to date, outperforming the broader Zacks Finance sector’s decline of 1.3% and the Zacks Financial-Miscellaneous Services industry’s decline of 10.6%.

APLD Stock’s Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Applied Digital stock is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales of 14.61X compared with the broader sector’s 8.68X.

APLD’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 loss is pegged at 61 cents per share, up by 9 cents over the past 30 days. Applied Digital reported a loss of 80 cents per share in the previous year.

Applied Digital Corporation Price and Consensus

Applied Digital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Applied Digital Corporation Quote

APLD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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