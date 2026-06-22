Can Comfort Systems USA Reach $2,500 per Share?

Key Points

Comfort Systems USA has a $12.45 billion backlog that is fueling high revenue growth and profit margin expansion.

The AI infrastructure build-out has been the main catalyst for the company's exceptional results.

Comfort Systems USA has acquired many companies over its history, and all those acquisitions have given it a large market share for one of the biggest opportunities in the industry.

10 stocks we like better than Comfort Systems USA ›

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) has been a major beneficiary of the artificial intelligence boom. The infrastructure company provides ventilation and air conditioning for AI data centers that prevent GPUs from overheating.

Shares have more than doubled year to date and briefly touched $2,000. However, the stock has the potential to reach $2,500 per share by year-end. Here's why.

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Clear revenue visibility fuels solid results

Comfort Systems USA benefits from a $12.45 billion backlog as of Q1. That's an 80.7% year-over-year increase, providing meaningful revenue visibility for future quarters. Total revenue for the first quarter was $2.87 billion, up 56.5% year over year. Its backlog is equal to more than one full year of revenue based on Q1 results.

That revenue backlog is a major catalyst for future sales growth. Comfort Systems USA has reported sequential revenue growth for several quarters, partially fueled by its upcoming orders. The company also has a slight sequential increase in its backlog, showing that it can maintain the high figure while delivering on projects.

The clear revenue visibility also comes with rising profit margins. Net income more than doubled year over year, and the company closed Q1 with a double-digit net profit margin, a figure it has maintained for several quarters. Comfort Systems USA even announced a 14.3% dividend hike this year, showing that it can reward shareholders while gaining market share. That's a good setup on the path to $2,500 per share.

Tech companies are fueling the Comfort Systems USA rally

The Comfort Systems rally isn't based on hype. The company is delivering tangible gains in its industry while appealing to tech giants eager to spend as much as possible on AI.

More than half of Comfort System USA's backlog was from tech companies in Q1. New construction also accounted for almost three-quarters of year-to-date revenue, up from 63.2% in full-year 2025.

Tech leaders need AI data centers for the next stage of innovation, and Comfort Fix USA is involved with many of them. Comfort Fix USA has also strategically acquired more than 50 operating companies over the years to expand its footprint. That additional market share is present at a critical time for the HVAC industry.

The top five hyperscalers are projected to spend more than $650 billion on AI infrastructure this year. That money has to go somewhere, and it's difficult to imagine these companies suddenly pulling the plug on AI spending in 2027. This is a multiyear megatrend, and Comfort Systems USA is well-positioned for it.

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Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Comfort Systems USA. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.