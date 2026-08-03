Can AI-Driven Efficiency and Specialty Demand Boost MCK's Q1 Results?

McKesson Corporation MCK is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on Aug 5, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $104.25 billion, implying 6.6% year-over-year growth. The bottom line estimate is pinned at $9.46, suggesting growth of 14.5%.

The EPS estimates have remained stable over the past seven days.

The company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.12% in the last reported quarter. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 3.09%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for McKesson this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate ($9.34 per share) and the Zacks Consensus Estimate is -1.26% for MCK. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

McKesson Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

McKesson Corporation price-eps-surprise | McKesson Corporation Quote

Factors Likely to Have Driven MCK’s Q1 Performance

McKesson is expected to report solid earnings growth for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, supported by continued momentum in specialty pharmaceuticals, oncology services and biopharma solutions, although revenue growth may have been tempered by pharmaceutical pricing dynamics. Management had previously guided fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS growth of 12-14%, supported by sustained operating leverage, expanding specialty volumes and disciplined capital deployment.

The fiscal first quarter is likely to have benefited from resilient prescription demand, continued GLP-1 adoption and productivity gains from automation and AI investments across the distribution network. However, branded pharmaceutical price reductions under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), ongoing biosimilar transitions and normal quarter-to-quarter variability in GLP-1 demand may have moderated revenue growth.

The North American Pharmaceutical segment is likely to have remained the primary growth driver, supported by specialty distribution, stable prescription utilization and expanding health-system demand. While GLP-1 volumes are expected to have continued growing year over year, management has cautioned that quarterly fluctuations are likely, and branded drug price declines may have weighed on sales without materially affecting profitability.

The Oncology and Multispecialty segment should have delivered another strong performance during the fiscal first quarter. The growth is likely to have been driven by the addition of new providers, higher specialty distribution volumes and continued benefits from the integration of PRISM Vision and Core Ventures acquisitions. Expansion of the U.S. Oncology Network, growing retina operations and technology initiatives such as Ambient Scribe are also expected to have supported its performance.

The Prescription Technology Solutions segment is likely to have benefited from healthy demand for access, affordability and prior-authorization services, particularly for specialty therapies. However, third-party logistics revenues might have remained uneven due to launch timing and program mix.

The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment is likely to post modest growth, with management continuing to focus on operational readiness ahead of the planned separation while balancing investments in technology and efficiency.

MCK’s operating margins are expected to have remained healthy, aided by productivity initiatives, AI-enabled supply-chain efficiencies and disciplined expense management. Strong cash generation and continued share repurchases are also likely to have supported earnings growth despite higher interest expense related to financing activities associated with the Medical-Surgical separation.

MCK Share Price Performance

In the year-to-date period, MCK shares have gained 4.3%, outperforming its industry’s rise of 1.7% over the same period, underscoring strong investor confidence in the company's specialty momentum and expansion in oncology segment.

MCK has also delivered mixed returns when compared to its MedTech peers. While Cencora COR has decreased 7.8% year to date, Cardinal Health CAH has increased 11.9%. While the stock has outperformed the broader Zacks Medical sector’s 0.1% decline, it has underperformed S&P 500 Index’s 9.5% gain.



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MCK’s Key Valuation Metric

From a valuation standpoint, McKesson is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.23, reflecting a premium valuation relative to its MedTech peers.

The elevated multiple suggests that investors are assigning a higher valuation to the company's long-term growth prospects, particularly its specialty expansion and productivity gains from automation and AI investments.

MCK currently trades well above Cencora, which carries a forward 12-month P/S multiple of 0.17, and Cardinal Health, which is valued at 0.19X sales.



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MCK’s Long-Term Investment Visibility

McKesson’s long-term investment thesis is supported by its growing presence in higher-margin specialty healthcare services and its continued evolution beyond traditional pharmaceutical distribution. Management is expanding three strategic growth platforms — Oncology and Multispecialty, Prescription Technology Solutions, and Biopharma Services.

The company is also strengthening its core North American Pharmaceutical business through automation, AI-enabled supply-chain capabilities and operational discipline. Continued expansion of the U.S. Oncology Network, integration of the PRISM Vision and Core Ventures acquisitions, and increasing provider participation are expected to enhance specialty distribution volumes and deepen McKesson’s presence in community-based care. At the same time, the planned separation of the Medical-Surgical Solutions business should sharpen strategic focus and improve capital allocation flexibility, allowing the company to concentrate resources on faster-growing, higher-return businesses.

Technology, data analytics and AI remain key long-term differentiators for McKesson. The company continues to invest in AI-driven inventory planning, automated distribution centers, and digital workflow solutions, such as Ambient Scribe, to improve operational efficiency and enhance physician productivity.

Meanwhile, its Prescription Technology Solutions platform is benefiting from rising demand for access, affordability and prior-authorization services as specialty therapies become increasingly complex. Through Ontada’s expanding real-world data capabilities and technology-enabled biopharma services, McKesson is strengthening relationships with manufacturers and healthcare providers while creating additional recurring revenue opportunities.

Combined with sustained specialty pharmaceutical growth, disciplined capital deployment and continued investments in automation and innovation, these initiatives provide strong long-term earnings visibility and position McKesson to deliver durable growth and expanding shareholder value over the coming years.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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