Cambium (CMBM) Solution to Boost Connectivity in Rural Areas

Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM announced that Nextlink Internet, a premier provider of fixed wireless services, has opted to deploy Cambium ePMP 6 GHz fixed wireless solution. The ePMP 4600 is a fourth-generation Cambium’s ePMP platform that offers high-performance, scalable and reliable access points even in harsh interference environments. Leveraging this technology, Nextlink is aiming to ensure fast and robust Internet connectivity to its subscriber base and expand its fixed wireless coverage in rural locations.



The 6 GHz products are significant advancements over 5 GHz solutions, evident from successful trials conducted by Nextlink, reaching impressive download speeds exceeding 1 Gbps and upload speeds of 500 Mbps. The technology, powered by the latest generation chipsets, also encompasses MU-MIMO (multi user multiple-input multiple-output) support for up to 4 Gbps in the 6 GHz band. This facilitates simultaneous communication with multiple devices and improves the overall throughput as well. The ePMP 4600 is capable of providing multi-gigabit connectivity even miles away from the tower. These advanced features, combined with a low total cost of ownership, make it an ideal broadband solution for remote regions.



Sparse population density, limited resources and high investment commitments often make it unviable for service providers to operate in rural regions. However, the breakthrough capabilities of Cambium’s ePM 6 GHz platform efficiently tackle these challenges, empowering Nextlink to substantially enhance its network capacity in rural and suburban regions. Cambium also offers network management on cloud or on-premise with cnMaestro, the end-to-end wireless network control manager that augments automation capabilities, mitigates network anomalies and boosts system efficiency.



Cambium is benefiting from robust demand for wireless broadband connectivity and the acceptance of its new products. Being the leading provider of access network solutions, it benefits from cost-effective operations. It capitalizes on cloud-based network management software that enables operators to seamlessly design, deploy and manage their networks from cloud to tower to edge. These streamlined operations minimize several network performance complexities with utmost agility. It also offers a variety of other network management tools, such as cnMaestro, XMS Cloud, cnHeat and cnArcher, to enhance ease of use and network performance.



One of the major advantages of Cambium is its fixed wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions, which are distinguished by embedded intelligence and scalability. The company believes that growth in data traffic is likely to be primarily driven by the addition of applications and connected devices used for both enterprise and service provider use cases.



The stock has lost 82.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 7.7%.



Cambium currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Model N Inc MODN, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 20.78%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 3.33%.



MODN provides revenue management solutions for life sciences and technology companies, including applications for configuration, price, quote, rebate management and regulatory compliance.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 9.79%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 29.19%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to artificial intelligence-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has delivered an earnings surprise of 12%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



ANET holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gigabit high-performance switching products and is well-positioned for healthy growth in the data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

