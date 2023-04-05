CALM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.78, changing hands as low as $55.40 per share. Cal-Maine Foods Inc shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CALM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CALM's low point in its 52 week range is $43.96 per share, with $65.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.80.

