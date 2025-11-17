Calix (CALX) Price Target Increased by 15.66% to 78.80

The average one-year price target for Calix (NYSE:CALX) has been revised to $78.80 / share. This is an increase of 15.66% from the prior estimate of $68.13 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $64.39 to a high of $89.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.23% from the latest reported closing price of $58.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 643 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calix. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 6.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CALX is 0.20%, an increase of 14.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 71,478K shares. The put/call ratio of CALX is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,436K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,647K shares , representing a decrease of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 40.20% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,965K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,247K shares , representing a decrease of 14.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 10.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,878K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,933K shares , representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 30.04% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,470K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,582K shares , representing a decrease of 7.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 40.83% over the last quarter.

Congress Asset Management holds 1,463K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,418K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 15.51% over the last quarter.

