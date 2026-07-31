California Water Q2 Earnings Beat on Rate Case Catch-Up & Higher Usage

California Water Service Group CWT reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of 93 cents per share, up 31% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents by 17.72%.

Total Revenues

Quarterly revenues rose 16.5% to $308.6 million and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $277 million by 11.41%. Results benefited from regulatory catch-up revenues, rate changes and higher customer consumption, while infrastructure investment reached a record $147 million.



Operating revenues in the second quarter increased $43.6 million from the prior-year quarter. Interim Rates Memorandum Account revenues tied to the delayed 2024 California General Rate Case added $15.3 million, including $9.2 million related to the first quarter of 2026.



Rate changes and regulatory mechanisms contributed another $15 million. Higher customer consumption added $4.1 million due to climate variability, while deferred revenues tied to prior-year regulatory mechanisms added $9.3 million.

California Water Service Group Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

California Water Service Group price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | California Water Service Group Quote

California Water's Cost Picture Remains Mixed

Total operating expenses rose 11.5% year over year to $237.7 million. Water production costs increased 7.4% to $91.8 million, mainly because of higher wholesale water rates.



Other operations expenses climbed 42.4% to $45.1 million. The increase included $7.9 million associated with recognized deferred revenues and $2.1 million of conservation program costs.

CWT's Profitability Improves Despite Tax Pressure

Net operating income advanced 36.8% to $70.9 million as revenue growth outpaced the increase in operating costs. Net income attributable to California Water Service Group rose 33.9% to $56.5 million.



Income tax expense doubled to $13.9 million, reflecting lower amortization of excess deferred taxes under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and higher pretax income. Net interest expense increased 19.5% to $19.8 million as financing needs remained elevated.

California Water's Rate Case Adds Visibility

The California Public Utilities Commission's final decision on the 2024 general rate case authorized revenue increases of $90.5 million in 2026, $43.2 million in 2027 and $48.9 million in 2028. New rates took effect July 1, 2026.



The decision also authorized about $1.45 billion of pre-approved infrastructure investments through 2027, plus as much as $229 million of projects eligible for recovery through the advice letter process. It also renewed key revenue stabilization mechanisms and established a new Sales Reconciliation Mechanism.

CWT Steps Up Infrastructure Spending

Second-quarter infrastructure investment increased 23.5% year over year to $147 million from $119 million. For the first half of 2026, investment reached $276.4 million compared with $229.5 million a year earlier.



The company expects to invest up to $627 million in 2026 based on the final California rate case decision. Its earnings presentation projects a rate base of more than $3.45 billion by 2028, excluding anticipated Nevada and Oregon capital investments. California Water plans to invest $667 million and $700 million in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

CWT's Liquidity Supports Its Growth Program

Cash and cash equivalents were $43.4 million at June 30, 2026, while restricted cash totaled $45.7 million. The company had about $395 million available under revolving credit facilities that total $600 million and can be expanded to $800 million.



CWT raised $88 million net through its at-the-market equity program during the quarter. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of 33.5 cents per share, marking its 326th consecutive quarterly dividend.

CWT’s Zacks Rank

California Water currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Earnings Releases

American States Water AWR is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug 5, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWR’s second-quarter EPS is pegged at 93 cents, implying an increase of 6.9% from the prior-year figure. The company has a dividend yield of 2.29%.



Essential Utilities Inc. WTRG is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug 4, after the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WTRG’s second-quarter EPS is pegged at 38 cents, on par with the prior-year figure. The company has a dividend yield of 3.37%.



Consolidated Water Co. Ltd CWCO is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug 11. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWCO’s first-quarter EPS is pegged at 22 cents, implying a decrease of 31.25% from the prior-year figure. The company has a dividend yield of 1.9%.





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California Water Service Group (CWT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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