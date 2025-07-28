California BanCorp. Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - California BanCorp. (BCAL) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $14.10 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $0.19 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 97.1% to $41.42 million from $21.01 million last year.

California BanCorp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.10 Mln. vs. $0.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $41.42 Mln vs. $21.01 Mln last year.

