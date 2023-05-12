Calian Group (CLNFF) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Calian Group said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 23, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 24, 2023 will receive the payment on June 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $42.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.64%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calian Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLNFF is 0.15%, a decrease of 9.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.41% to 557K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.24% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Calian Group is 65.96. The forecasts range from a low of 61.59 to a high of $77.99. The average price target represents an increase of 55.24% from its latest reported closing price of 42.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Calian Group is 658MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 229K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 74K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLNFF by 2.24% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 57K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLNFF by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Canoe Financial holds 53K shares.

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 44K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing a decrease of 15.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLNFF by 21.09% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.