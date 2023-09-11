Calamos Long (CPZ) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Calamos Long said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.14 per share ($1.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 12, 2023 will receive the payment on September 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.93%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.85%, the lowest has been 7.88%, and the highest has been 15.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.45 (n=175).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calamos Long. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPZ is 0.13%, an increase of 18.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.39% to 6,011K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 768K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 753K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPZ by 1.78% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 551K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares, representing an increase of 16.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPZ by 244.80% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 410K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares, representing a decrease of 11.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPZ by 4.17% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 323K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 7.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPZ by 11.20% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 291K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares, representing a decrease of 57.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPZ by 36.19% over the last quarter.

Calamos Long Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client's asset allocation framework. Equity Fixed Income Convertibles Alternatives

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.