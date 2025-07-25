Caesars Entertainment to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 29, after the closing bell.

CZR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on three occasions, the average surprise being negative 67.5%.

Trend in the Estimate Revision of CZR

For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share (EPS) has declined from 16 cents to 7 cents in the past 30 days. In the prior-year quarter, CZR reported breakeven earnings.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $2.9 billion. The metric suggests a rise of 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Let’s take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors Likely to Shape CZR’s Q2 Quarterly Results

Caesars Entertainment’s second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from improving regional trends, accelerating digital momentum and strategic investments across its property portfolio. Continued expansion in sports betting, strong iGaming performance and ongoing enhancements to guest-facing offerings are expected to have supported overall revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.



CZR is expected to have gained from newly ramped regional properties and a sharpened focus on cost efficiencies. Hotel remodels, upgraded food and beverage venues, and a strong convention pipeline may have aided top-line performance in the second quarter. The ramp-up of properties in Danville and New Orleans, and easing competitive pressures are likely to have aided the company’s second-quarter performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter Regional revenues stands at $1.4 billion, implying a 2.9% year-over-year increase.



Meanwhile, the consensus estimate for Managed and Branded revenues is pegged at $70 million, in line with the figure reported in the year-ago period.



The company’s digital segment remains a critical growth engine. Enhanced product offerings — such as the Caesars Palace Online and Horseshoe apps — continued CRM improvements, and strong engagement in both iCasino and sports betting are likely to have fueled robust growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total Caesars Digital revenues is pegged at $330 million, indicating a 19.6% increase from the year-ago quarter.



Las Vegas operations, though facing tough comparisons with last year’s event-driven quarter, are expected to have remained resilient. Strength in group bookings and strong April trends likely offset some of the year-over-year softness. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total Las Vegas revenues is pegged at $1.07 billion, indicating a 2.9% decline from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



However, elevated operating expenses and ongoing capital expenditures tied to renovations and digital tech rollouts may have strained margins in the second quarter.

What Our Model Says About CZR Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Caesars Entertainment this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here.



CZR’s Earnings ESP: Caesars Entertainment has an Earnings ESP of +36.92%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



CZR’s Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

