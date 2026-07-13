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CVKD

Cadrenal Therapeutics Reports Clinical Data From Phase 2 Study Of CAD-1005

July 13, 2026 — 09:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cadrenal Therapeutics (CVKD) presented late-breaking clinical data from the Phase 2 study of the 12-lipoxygenase inhibitor CAD-1005. The Phase 2 Data demonstrated greater than 25% reduction in Thrombotic events in Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia for CAD-1005.

Quang Pham, CEO of Cadrenal Therapeutics said: "With our recent financing, we are well-positioned to advance partnering opportunities for CAD-1005 and tecarfarin."

CAD-1005 has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA and Orphan Drug status from the European Medicines Agency.

Cadrenal Therapeutics shares are currently down 7.27 percent to $2.68.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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