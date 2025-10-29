Cadiz (CDZI) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 12.75

The average one-year price target for Cadiz (NasdaqGM:CDZI) has been revised to $12.75 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $10.20 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 122.51% from the latest reported closing price of $5.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadiz. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDZI is 0.11%, an increase of 37.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.77% to 36,964K shares. The put/call ratio of CDZI is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Whitefort Capital Management holds 3,987K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,720K shares , representing an increase of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDZI by 31.80% over the last quarter.

Levin Capital Strategies holds 3,243K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,066K shares , representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDZI by 0.80% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,478K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,736K shares , representing a decrease of 10.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDZI by 18.26% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 2,097K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,046K shares , representing an increase of 50.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDZI by 65.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,534K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

