Cadence (CDNS), NVIDIA Unite to Develop on Advanced Solutions

Cadence Design Systems CDNS recently took a leap forward in its’ multi-year agreement with NVIDIA Corporation NVDA to drive innovation across artificial intelligence (AI), system design and analysis, digital biology and Electronic Design Automation. The partners introduced two solutions which include an AI-driven digital twin platform. Apart from the twin platform, CDNS’ Orion platform will now have access to NVDA’s BioNeMo platform to fast-track drug discoveries.



NVDA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit or GPU. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that now support high-performance computing (HPC), gaming and virtual reality platforms.



The state-of-the -art digital twin solution — Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform — utilizes AI, HPC and physics-based simulation to “virtualize” all data center operations and improve energy efficiency by up to 30%.



Per Cadence, integrating the digital platform with NVIDIA Omniverse ensures Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD) data interoperability and speeds up design for data centers and simulation workflows by 30X.



NVIDIA Omniverse is a platform of Application Programming Interfaces, SDKs and services. The Omniverse platform allows developers to smoothly integrate OpenUSD and RTX technologies into current software solutions and simulation workflows to develop robust AI systems.



Further, CDNS’ cloud-based platform Orion will be integrated with NVDA’s generative AI platform BioNeMo to expand therapeutic design capabilities and speed up results.



The combined platform is likely to benefit pharmaceutical companies in speeding up of creation of design hypothesis for diverse therapeutic modalities, ranging from biologics to peptides and small molecules.



CDNS’ Orion is an easy-to-operate cloud platform for molecular design and simulation requirements, whereas NVIDIA BioNeMo is a generative AI-powered platform for drug discovery. It streamlines the training of models using users’ data and scales the deployment of models for drug discovery applications as required. BioNeMo can boost both AI model development and deployment, thereby fast-tracking the process of AI-driven drug findings.



Cadence is a leader in the electronic system design space. The company’s Intelligent System Design strategy aids users to transform design concepts into reality by offering computational software, hardware and IP.



CDNS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). In the past year, the stock has gained 45.3% compared with the Zacks sub-industry’s growth of 49.9%.



