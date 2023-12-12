News & Insights

Markets
CACI

CACI Gets $420 Mln C5ISR Task Order - Quick Facts

December 12, 2023 — 08:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CACI International Inc (CACI) said it was awarded a five-year, single-award, task order valued at up to $420 million to support the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance Center, and the Engineering and Systems Integration Directorate. The REACT task order was awarded under the Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract vehicle.

Under the contract, the company provides engineering support, including mechanical, electrical, and modeling and simulation, to counter growing multi- and cross-domain threats at a rapid-fire pace to protect U.S. forces around the world.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CACI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.