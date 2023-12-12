CACI Gets $420 Mln C5ISR Task Order - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CACI International Inc (CACI) said it was awarded a five-year, single-award, task order valued at up to $420 million to support the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance Center, and the Engineering and Systems Integration Directorate. The REACT task order was awarded under the Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract vehicle.

Under the contract, the company provides engineering support, including mechanical, electrical, and modeling and simulation, to counter growing multi- and cross-domain threats at a rapid-fire pace to protect U.S. forces around the world.

