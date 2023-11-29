CACI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CACI International Inc (Symbol: CACI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $317.93, changing hands as low as $317.21 per share. CACI International Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CACI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CACI's low point in its 52 week range is $275.79 per share, with $359.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $317.42.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: JOAN Historical PE Ratio
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HIFR
Institutional Holders of FEUZ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.