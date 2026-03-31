CAC Climbs Higher; Capgemini, Thales Among Top Gainers

(RTTNews) - France's equity benchmark CAC 40 moved higher on Tuesday, reacting to a report that the Trump administration is willing to end U.S. military operations against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed.

Investors also digested regional economic data, including French domestic producer price and inflation rate, as well as a report on euro zone inflation.

The CAC 40 was up 50.87 points or 0.65% at 7,823.32 a few minutes past noon.

Capgemini climbed more than 3.5%. Thales, Eiffage, Safran and Vinci gained 2%.-2.7%.

Sanofi moved up over 1.5% after receiving conditional marketing authorization for Rezurock from the European Commission.

Euronext, Saint Gobain, Carrefour, Bouygues, AXA, BNP Paribas, Publicis Groupe, Veolia Environment, Accor, Orange, Air Liquide, Unibail Rodamco, Michelin and Legran advanced 1%-1.8%.

Data from INSEE said the annual inflation rate in France jumped to 1.7% in March 2026, its highest level since January 2025, up from 0.9% in February and slightly above expectations of 1.6%, according to preliminary estimates.

Compared to the previous month, the CPI went up 0.9%, the most since February 2024. Meanwhile, the EU-harmonised CPI increased 1.9% on the year, the highest reading since August 2024, and 1.1% on the month, the biggest jump since August 2023.

A separate data from INSEE showed French domestic producer prices fell by 0.2% month-on-month in February, reversing a 0.5% increase in January and in line with expectations. On an annual basis, domestic producer prices extended their decline, falling 2.4% in February after a 2.3% drop in January.

Data from Eurostat showed euro area annual inflation climbed to 2.5% in March 2026, up from 1.9% in February and slightly below market expectations of 2.6%, according to a preliminary estimate.

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