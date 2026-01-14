Markets

CAC 40 Modestly Higher In Cautious Trading

January 14, 2026 — 04:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - After a steady start, French stock market's benchmark CAC 40 remains firmly up in positive territory Wednesday morning,

The mood in the market remained cautious with investors looking ahead to an upcoming meeting between U.S., Greenlandic and Danish officials to discuss the Arctic island's future.

Markets also await the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the reciprocal tariff imposed by President Donald Trump.

The index, which advanced to 8,396.72, was up 35.70 points or 0.43% at 8,382.90 a few minutes ago.

EssilorLuxottica climbed 2.7% and Orange moved up 2.3%. Bouygues, Hermes International, Societe Generale, Sanofi, Veolia Environment and Saint Gobain gained 1.2 to 1.7%.

BNP Paribas, Air Liquide, Engie, L'Oreal and ArcelorMittal posted moderate gains.

Vinci gained nearly 1% The company said it received a contract valued at 237 million euros ($276 million) from Syctom to renovate a waste-treatment plant near Paris.

Shares of reinsurer SCOR dropped nearly 1% after the company appointed Philipp Ruede as its group chief financial officer.

Thales drifted lower by about 1.4%. STMicroElectronics, Pernod Ricard, Eurofins Scientific and Capgemini lost 1 to 1.2%, while Dassault Systemes, Publicis Groupe, AXA and Airbus slid 0.4 to 0.8%.

