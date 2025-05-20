CAC 40 Modestly Higher

Markets

May 20, 2025 — 06:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The French market is modestly higher in cautious trade on Tuesday with investors closely following the developments on the geopolitical front.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine linger despite an announcement from U.S. President Donald Trump that the two nations would soon begin ceasefire negotiations.

The UK-EU trade agreement on Monday has helped lift sentiment to some extent.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 27.51 points or 0.3% at 7,911.14 a little while ago.

Orange is rising about 3%. Engie, Thales, BNP Paribas, Stellantis, Capgemini and Eurofins Scientific are gaining 1 to 1.4%.

Credit Agricole, Legrand, Bouygues, Schneider Electric, Dassault Systemes, Edenred, Publicis Groupe, Sanofi and Michelin are up with moderate gains.

Hermes International is declining 1.6%. LVMH is down 0.65%, while Accor, TotalEnergies, Saint Gobain and Kering are modestly lower.

RTTNews
RTTNews
