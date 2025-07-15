CAC 40 Flat In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks are moving in a tight range on Tuesday as investors continue to closely follow the developments on the tariff front after U.S. President Donald Trump's threat that he would impose a 30% tariff on EU imports from August 1.

China's economic growth data, and reports on German consumer sentiment and eurozone industrial production are aiding sentiment.

The benchmark CAC 40 was at 7,808.39 a little while ago, up slightly from Monday's close. The index touched a high of 7,804.78 and a low of 7,836.13.

Teleperformance is gaining 2.7% and Stellantis is up nearly 2.5%. Edenred, Capgemini, Renault, Legrand, Kering, LVMH, STMicroElectronics, Publicis Groupe and Pernod Ricard are advancing 1 to 1.8%.

Schneider Electric, Saint Gobain, ArcelorMittal, Dassault Systemes and Michelin are up with moderate gains.

Thales is down nearly 2.5%. Orange and L'Oreal are down 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively. Veolia Environment, Bouygues, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole, Vinci and Engie are also weak.

Eurozone industrial production recovered in May, underpinned by strong rebound in non-durable consumer goods output, data from Eurostat showed.

Industrial output grew at a faster-than-expected pace of 1.7% on a monthly basis in May, in contrast to the 2.2% decrease in April. Economists had forecast a 0.6% rise.

On a yearly basis, growth in industrial production accelerated to 3.7% from 0.2% in the previous month. Output was forecast to climb 2.9%.

Industrial production in the EU27 climbed 1.5% month-on-month in May and expanded 3.4% from the previous year.

