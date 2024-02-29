CAC 40 Edges Up In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks traded slightly higher on Thursday after France's payroll employment came in unchanged in the fourth quarter as initially estimated.

Payroll employment was flat sequentially, following an increase of 0.2 percent in the previous quarter, final data from the statistical office INSEE showed.

The fourth quarter figure matched the estimate published on February 7. Net job creation was 11,900 compared to an increase of 60,800 jobs in the preceding period.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 20 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,974 after finishing marginally higher the previous day.

Veolia Environnement edged down slightly despite increasing dividend and predicting increased profits this year amid strong demand.

Getlink jumped 5.4 percent after reporting an increase in FY23 profit and revenue. Air France-KLM plunged 8 percent as it slipped to a loss in Q4.

