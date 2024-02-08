CAC 40 Edges Higher With Earnings In Focus

(RTTNews) - French stocks traded slightly higher on Thursday as investors reacted to hawkish comments from central bank officials and a slew of mostly positive earnings.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 8 points, or 0.1 percent, at 7,619 after closing 0.4 percent lower on Wednesday.

Vinci shares edged up slightly. After posting strong 2023 results, the infrastructure group has warned that it expects limited revenue growth in 2024.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, a commercial real estate company, jumped nearly 6 percent. After reporting a loss before tax of 1.771 billion euros for the full year, the company projected earnings growth for 2024.

Ipsen tumbled 3.5 percent. The biopharmaceutical company reported that its fiscal 2023 IFRS consolidated net profit was 647.2 million euros, nearly flat compared with last year's 647.5 million euros.

Lender Credit Agricole plunged 4.8 percent despite outperforming expectations with robust Q4 profits.

Societe Generale edged up slightly after announcing a share buyback.

