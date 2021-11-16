BYD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.14, changing hands as low as $59.76 per share. Boyd Gaming Corp. shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BYD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BYD's low point in its 52 week range is $34.83 per share, with $71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.30.

